FGI: FGI Industries Ltd
9.50 USD 5.53 (139.29%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FGI exchange rate has changed by 139.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.90 and at a high of 12.62.
Follow FGI Industries Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FGI News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Home Depot Stock Up 10% in 3 Months: Is Holding Still the Best Move?
- Home Depot Nears Q2 Earnings Release: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- FGI Industries stock price target raised to $10 by Benchmark
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FGI Industries Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FGI)
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth continues amid margin pressure
- FGI Industries earnings missed by $0.61, revenue fell short of estimates
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Is Home Depot Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell at Its Current Price?
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Ethan Allen (ETD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries to implement 1-for-5 reverse share split effective Thursday
- Home Depot or FGI Industries: Where Should Investors Place Their Bets?
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- FGI Industries Q1 2025 presentation: 8% revenue growth overshadowed by declining margins
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
7.90 12.62
Year Range
0.46 12.62
- Previous Close
- 3.97
- Open
- 10.76
- Bid
- 9.50
- Ask
- 9.80
- Low
- 7.90
- High
- 12.62
- Volume
- 31.063 K
- Daily Change
- 139.29%
- Month Change
- 121.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 1133.77%
- Year Change
- 1087.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev