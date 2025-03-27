货币 / FGI
FGI: FGI Industries Ltd
7.61 USD 1.89 (19.89%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FGI汇率已更改-19.89%。当日，交易品种以低点6.88和高点7.77进行交易。
关注FGI Industries Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FGI新闻
- 美国股市收低；截至收盘道琼斯工业平均指数下跌0.27%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Home Depot Stock Up 10% in 3 Months: Is Holding Still the Best Move?
- Home Depot Nears Q2 Earnings Release: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- FGI Industries stock price target raised to $10 by Benchmark
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FGI Industries Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FGI)
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth continues amid margin pressure
- FGI Industries earnings missed by $0.61, revenue fell short of estimates
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Is Home Depot Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell at Its Current Price?
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Ethan Allen (ETD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries to implement 1-for-5 reverse share split effective Thursday
- Home Depot or FGI Industries: Where Should Investors Place Their Bets?
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- FGI Industries Q1 2025 presentation: 8% revenue growth overshadowed by declining margins
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
6.88 7.77
年范围
0.46 12.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.50
- 开盘价
- 7.40
- 卖价
- 7.61
- 买价
- 7.91
- 最低价
- 6.88
- 最高价
- 7.77
- 交易量
- 588
- 日变化
- -19.89%
- 月变化
- 77.80%
- 6个月变化
- 888.31%
- 年变化
- 851.25%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值