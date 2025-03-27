QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FGI
Tornare a Azioni

FGI: FGI Industries Ltd

7.89 USD 0.46 (6.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FGI ha avuto una variazione del 6.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.02 e ad un massimo di 9.37.

Segui le dinamiche di FGI Industries Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FGI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.02 9.37
Intervallo Annuale
0.46 12.62
Chiusura Precedente
7.43
Apertura
7.02
Bid
7.89
Ask
8.19
Minimo
7.02
Massimo
9.37
Volume
410
Variazione giornaliera
6.19%
Variazione Mensile
84.35%
Variazione Semestrale
924.68%
Variazione Annuale
886.25%
21 settembre, domenica