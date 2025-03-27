Valute / FGI
FGI: FGI Industries Ltd
7.89 USD 0.46 (6.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FGI ha avuto una variazione del 6.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.02 e ad un massimo di 9.37.
Segui le dinamiche di FGI Industries Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FGI News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Home Depot Stock Up 10% in 3 Months: Is Holding Still the Best Move?
- Home Depot Nears Q2 Earnings Release: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- FGI Industries stock price target raised to $10 by Benchmark
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FGI Industries Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FGI)
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth continues amid margin pressure
- FGI Industries earnings missed by $0.61, revenue fell short of estimates
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Is Home Depot Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell at Its Current Price?
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Ethan Allen (ETD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries to implement 1-for-5 reverse share split effective Thursday
- Home Depot or FGI Industries: Where Should Investors Place Their Bets?
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- FGI Industries Q1 2025 presentation: 8% revenue growth overshadowed by declining margins
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.02 9.37
Intervallo Annuale
0.46 12.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.43
- Apertura
- 7.02
- Bid
- 7.89
- Ask
- 8.19
- Minimo
- 7.02
- Massimo
- 9.37
- Volume
- 410
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 84.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 924.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 886.25%
21 settembre, domenica