FGI: FGI Industries Ltd
7.89 USD 0.46 (6.19%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FGI 환율이 오늘 6.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.02이고 고가는 9.37이었습니다.
FGI Industries Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
7.02 9.37
년간 변동
0.46 12.62
- 이전 종가
- 7.43
- 시가
- 7.02
- Bid
- 7.89
- Ask
- 8.19
- 저가
- 7.02
- 고가
- 9.37
- 볼륨
- 410
- 일일 변동
- 6.19%
- 월 변동
- 84.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 924.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 886.25%
20 9월, 토요일