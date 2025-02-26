通貨 / FATE
FATE: Fate Therapeutics Inc
1.00 USD 0.05 (5.26%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FATEの今日の為替レートは、5.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.96の安値と1.02の高値で取引されました。
Fate Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FATE News
- Fate Therapeutics at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: CAR T Cell Advances
- Leerink Partners lowers Fate Therapeutics stock price target to $7 on iPSC CAR’iT pivot
- Fate Therapeutics: Recent Update Met With Selling, But Positives Exist
- Wells Fargo lowers Fate Therapeutics stock price target to $2.50 on cost cuts
- Fate Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Neutral rating on Fate Therapeutics stock at $5
- Needham maintains hold on Fate Therapeutics stock despite lupus data
- Fate Therapeutics price target lowered to $2.20 by BofA on SLE data
- Fate’s FT819 shows promising results in lupus patients
- Guggenheim maintains buy rating on Neurocrine Bio stock amid growth prospects
- RBC Capital maintains outperform rating for Neurocrine Bio stock
- Fate Therapeutics soars 84% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- Fate Therapeutics to present lupus treatment data at EULAR 2025
- Allogene: Assessing The Pipeline, Competitive Landscape, And Opportunities (NASDAQ:ALLO)
1日のレンジ
0.96 1.02
1年のレンジ
0.66 3.48
- 以前の終値
- 0.95
- 始値
- 0.96
- 買値
- 1.00
- 買値
- 1.30
- 安値
- 0.96
- 高値
- 1.02
- 出来高
- 1.103 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.58%
- 1年の変化
- -71.18%
