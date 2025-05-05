通貨 / ESOA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ESOA: Energy Services of America Corporation
10.09 USD 0.16 (1.61%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ESOAの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.86の安値と10.13の高値で取引されました。
Energy Services of America Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESOA News
- Nitro Construction acquires HVAC control systems firm Rigney Digital
- Energy Services Of America earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Energy Services Of America May See Market Growth In The Coming Years (NASDAQ:ESOA)
- Energy Services of America Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Index
- Energy Services of America to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11
- Energy services of america CFO buys $4,700 in stock
- Lake Street starts Energy Services stock with Buy, $21 target
- Why Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
1日のレンジ
9.86 10.13
1年のレンジ
7.65 19.83
- 以前の終値
- 9.93
- 始値
- 9.95
- 買値
- 10.09
- 買値
- 10.39
- 安値
- 9.86
- 高値
- 10.13
- 出来高
- 227
- 1日の変化
- 1.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.21%
- 1年の変化
- 6.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K