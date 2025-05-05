クォートセクション
ESOA: Energy Services of America Corporation

10.09 USD 0.16 (1.61%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESOAの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.86の安値と10.13の高値で取引されました。

Energy Services of America Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.86 10.13
1年のレンジ
7.65 19.83
以前の終値
9.93
始値
9.95
買値
10.09
買値
10.39
安値
9.86
高値
10.13
出来高
227
1日の変化
1.61%
1ヶ月の変化
1.51%
6ヶ月の変化
6.21%
1年の変化
6.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K