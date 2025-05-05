Valute / ESOA
ESOA: Energy Services of America Corporation
10.18 USD 0.09 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESOA ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.02 e ad un massimo di 10.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Energy Services of America Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.02 10.64
Intervallo Annuale
7.65 19.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.09
- Apertura
- 10.10
- Bid
- 10.18
- Ask
- 10.48
- Minimo
- 10.02
- Massimo
- 10.64
- Volume
- 466
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.16%
21 settembre, domenica