ESOA: Energy Services of America Corporation

10.18 USD 0.09 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESOA ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.02 e ad un massimo di 10.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Energy Services of America Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.02 10.64
Intervallo Annuale
7.65 19.83
Chiusura Precedente
10.09
Apertura
10.10
Bid
10.18
Ask
10.48
Minimo
10.02
Massimo
10.64
Volume
466
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
2.41%
Variazione Semestrale
7.16%
Variazione Annuale
7.16%
21 settembre, domenica