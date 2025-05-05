Currencies / ESOA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ESOA: Energy Services of America Corporation
9.78 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESOA exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.72 and at a high of 10.07.
Follow Energy Services of America Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESOA News
- Energy Services Of America earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Energy Services Of America May See Market Growth In The Coming Years (NASDAQ:ESOA)
- Energy Services of America Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Index
- Energy Services of America to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11
- Energy services of america CFO buys $4,700 in stock
- Lake Street starts Energy Services stock with Buy, $21 target
- Why Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
Daily Range
9.72 10.07
Year Range
7.65 19.83
- Previous Close
- 9.82
- Open
- 9.80
- Bid
- 9.78
- Ask
- 10.08
- Low
- 9.72
- High
- 10.07
- Volume
- 218
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- -1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.95%
- Year Change
- 2.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%