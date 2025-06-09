クォートセクション
通貨 / EPP
株に戻る

EPP: iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund

50.98 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EPPの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.77の安値と51.00の高値で取引されました。

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPP News

よくあるご質問

What is EPP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) stock is priced at 50.98 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 50.67, and trading volume reached 356.

Does EPP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund is currently valued at 50.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD.

How to buy EPP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) shares at the current price of 50.98. Orders are usually placed near 50.98 or 51.28, while 356 and 0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into EPP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 52.72 and current price 50.98. Many compare 0.37% and 15.10% before placing orders at 50.98 or 51.28.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) in the past year was 52.72. Within 38.44 - 52.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 50.98 and 38.44 - 52.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EPP stock split?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.67, and 4.60% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
50.77 51.00
1年のレンジ
38.44 52.72
以前の終値
50.67
始値
50.82
買値
50.98
買値
51.28
安値
50.77
高値
51.00
出来高
356
1日の変化
0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
0.37%
6ヶ月の変化
15.10%
1年の変化
4.60%
28 9月, 日曜日