시세섹션
통화 / EPP
주식로 돌아가기

EPP: iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund

50.98 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EPP 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.77이고 고가는 51.00이었습니다.

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPP News

자주 묻는 질문

What is EPP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) stock is priced at 50.98 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 50.67, and trading volume reached 356.

Does EPP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund is currently valued at 50.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD.

How to buy EPP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) shares at the current price of 50.98. Orders are usually placed near 50.98 or 51.28, while 356 and 0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into EPP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 52.72 and current price 50.98. Many compare 0.37% and 15.10% before placing orders at 50.98 or 51.28.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) in the past year was 52.72. Within 38.44 - 52.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 50.98 and 38.44 - 52.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EPP stock split?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.67, and 4.60% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
50.77 51.00
년간 변동
38.44 52.72
이전 종가
50.67
시가
50.82
Bid
50.98
Ask
51.28
저가
50.77
고가
51.00
볼륨
356
일일 변동
0.61%
월 변동
0.37%
6개월 변동
15.10%
년간 변동율
4.60%
28 9월, 일요일