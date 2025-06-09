What is EPP stock price today? iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) stock is priced at 50.98 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 50.67, and trading volume reached 356.

Does EPP stock pay dividends? iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund is currently valued at 50.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD.

How to buy EPP stock? You can buy iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) shares at the current price of 50.98. Orders are usually placed near 50.98 or 51.28, while 356 and 0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into EPP stock? Investing in iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 52.72 and current price 50.98. Many compare 0.37% and 15.10% before placing orders at 50.98 or 51.28.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) in the past year was 52.72. Within 38.44 - 52.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 50.98 and 38.44 - 52.72 shows potential long-term entry points.