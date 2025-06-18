CotizacionesSecciones
EPP: iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund

50.98 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EPP de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is EPP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) stock is priced at 50.98 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 50.67, and trading volume reached 356.

Does EPP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund is currently valued at 50.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD.

How to buy EPP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) shares at the current price of 50.98. Orders are usually placed near 50.98 or 51.28, while 356 and 0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into EPP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 52.72 and current price 50.98. Many compare 0.37% and 15.10% before placing orders at 50.98 or 51.28.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) in the past year was 52.72. Within 38.44 - 52.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 50.98 and 38.44 - 52.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EPP stock split?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.67, and 4.60% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
50.77 51.00
Rango anual
38.44 52.72
Cierres anteriores
50.67
Open
50.82
Bid
50.98
Ask
51.28
Low
50.77
High
51.00
Volumen
356
Cambio diario
0.61%
Cambio mensual
0.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.10%
Cambio anual
4.60%
28 septiembre, domingo