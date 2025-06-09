QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EPP
EPP: iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund

50.98 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPP ha avuto una variazione del 0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.77 e ad un massimo di 51.00.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is EPP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) stock is priced at 50.98 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 50.67, and trading volume reached 356.

Does EPP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund is currently valued at 50.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD.

How to buy EPP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP) shares at the current price of 50.98. Orders are usually placed near 50.98 or 51.28, while 356 and 0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into EPP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 52.72 and current price 50.98. Many compare 0.37% and 15.10% before placing orders at 50.98 or 51.28.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) in the past year was 52.72. Within 38.44 - 52.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 50.98 and 38.44 - 52.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EPP stock split?

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.67, and 4.60% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.77 51.00
Intervallo Annuale
38.44 52.72
Chiusura Precedente
50.67
Apertura
50.82
Bid
50.98
Ask
51.28
Minimo
50.77
Massimo
51.00
Volume
356
Variazione giornaliera
0.61%
Variazione Mensile
0.37%
Variazione Semestrale
15.10%
Variazione Annuale
4.60%
