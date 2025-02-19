通貨 / ENOV
ENOV: Enovis Corporation
33.19 USD 1.05 (3.27%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ENOVの今日の為替レートは、3.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.33の安値と33.37の高値で取引されました。
Enovis Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ENOV News
1日のレンジ
32.33 33.37
1年のレンジ
25.70 49.83
- 以前の終値
- 32.14
- 始値
- 32.72
- 買値
- 33.19
- 買値
- 33.49
- 安値
- 32.33
- 高値
- 33.37
- 出来高
- 1.917 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.27%
- 1年の変化
- -22.02%
