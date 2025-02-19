クォートセクション
通貨 / ENOV
ENOV: Enovis Corporation

33.19 USD 1.05 (3.27%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ENOVの今日の為替レートは、3.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.33の安値と33.37の高値で取引されました。

Enovis Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
32.33 33.37
1年のレンジ
25.70 49.83
以前の終値
32.14
始値
32.72
買値
33.19
買値
33.49
安値
32.33
高値
33.37
出来高
1.917 K
1日の変化
3.27%
1ヶ月の変化
8.82%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.27%
1年の変化
-22.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K