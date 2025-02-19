Currencies / ENOV
ENOV: Enovis Corporation
33.32 USD 0.97 (3.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENOV exchange rate has changed by 3.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.06 and at a high of 33.35.
Follow Enovis Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ENOV News
Daily Range
32.06 33.35
Year Range
25.70 49.83
- Previous Close
- 32.35
- Open
- 32.57
- Bid
- 33.32
- Ask
- 33.62
- Low
- 32.06
- High
- 33.35
- Volume
- 2.217 K
- Daily Change
- 3.00%
- Month Change
- 9.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.92%
- Year Change
- -21.71%
