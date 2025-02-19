Währungen / ENOV
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ENOV: Enovis Corporation
33.19 USD 1.05 (3.27%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ENOV hat sich für heute um 3.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Enovis Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENOV News
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Enovis (ENOV) Could Rally 69.91%: Here's is How to Trade
- Enovis: Healthy Recon Trends Vs. Market Apathy (NYSE:ENOV)
- Does Enovis (ENOV) Have the Potential to Rally 77.33% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Enovis stock price target to $58 on tariff impacts
- Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Needham lowers Enovis stock price target to $49 on peer multiple contraction
- Enovis earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Enovis (ENOV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Enovis Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS growth accelerate, guidance raised
- Enovis stock hits 52-week low at 25.91 USD
- Enovis stock hits 52-week low at 28.81 USD
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DSCPX)
- The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DEOPX)
- Enovis stock ticks down after Jehoshaphat Research reveals short position
- Enovis stock hits 52-week low at 29.11 USD
- Innovus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Transformation and Growth
- Enovis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Diamond Hill Select Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Canaccord cuts Enovis stock target to $70, maintains Buy rating
- Enovis Continues To Languish Despite Decent Financial Results (NYSE:ENOV)
- American Century Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Tagesspanne
32.33 33.37
Jahresspanne
25.70 49.83
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.14
- Eröffnung
- 32.72
- Bid
- 33.19
- Ask
- 33.49
- Tief
- 32.33
- Hoch
- 33.37
- Volumen
- 1.917 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.27%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.02%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K