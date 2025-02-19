KurseKategorien
Währungen / ENOV
Zurück zum Aktien

ENOV: Enovis Corporation

33.19 USD 1.05 (3.27%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ENOV hat sich für heute um 3.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Enovis Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ENOV News

Tagesspanne
32.33 33.37
Jahresspanne
25.70 49.83
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.14
Eröffnung
32.72
Bid
33.19
Ask
33.49
Tief
32.33
Hoch
33.37
Volumen
1.917 K
Tagesänderung
3.27%
Monatsänderung
8.82%
6-Monatsänderung
-12.27%
Jahresänderung
-22.02%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K