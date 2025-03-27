クォートセクション
通貨 / DYAI
DYAI: Dyadic International Inc

0.99 USD 0.01 (1.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DYAIの今日の為替レートは、-1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.97の安値と1.02の高値で取引されました。

Dyadic International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.97 1.02
1年のレンジ
0.71 2.20
以前の終値
1.00
始値
0.99
買値
0.99
買値
1.29
安値
0.97
高値
1.02
出来高
135
1日の変化
-1.00%
1ヶ月の変化
8.79%
6ヶ月の変化
-27.74%
1年の変化
-2.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K