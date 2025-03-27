通貨 / DYAI
DYAI: Dyadic International Inc
0.99 USD 0.01 (1.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DYAIの今日の為替レートは、-1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.97の安値と1.02の高値で取引されました。
Dyadic International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.97 1.02
1年のレンジ
0.71 2.20
- 以前の終値
- 1.00
- 始値
- 0.99
- 買値
- 0.99
- 買値
- 1.29
- 安値
- 0.97
- 高値
- 1.02
- 出来高
- 135
- 1日の変化
- -1.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -27.74%
- 1年の変化
- -2.94%
