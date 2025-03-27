货币 / DYAI
DYAI: Dyadic International Inc
1.00 USD 0.01 (1.01%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DYAI汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点0.98和高点1.07进行交易。
关注Dyadic International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DYAI新闻
- Craig-Hallum initiates Dyadic International stock with Buy rating
- Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dyadic International Narrows Q2 Loss
- Earnings call transcript: Dyadic Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- Dyadic International prices $5.75 million public offering
- Dyadic International prices public offering of 6 million shares
- Dyadic International launches public offering of common stock
- Dyadic International receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price deficiency
- Dyadic rebrands as Applied BioSolutions to focus on commercial growth
- Dyadic International shareholders approve board proposals at annual meeting
- Dyadic appoints new president to drive growth
- Dyadic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Company Progress
- Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
0.98 1.07
年范围
0.71 2.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.99
- 开盘价
- 0.99
- 卖价
- 1.00
- 买价
- 1.30
- 最低价
- 0.98
- 最高价
- 1.07
- 交易量
- 292
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- 9.89%
- 6个月变化
- -27.01%
- 年变化
- -1.96%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值