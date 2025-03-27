통화 / DYAI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DYAI: Dyadic International Inc
1.07 USD 0.08 (8.08%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DYAI 환율이 오늘 8.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.98이고 고가는 1.09이었습니다.
Dyadic International Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DYAI News
- Dyadic, 소형주 컨퍼런스 참가: 전략적 수익 전환
- Dyadic at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Revenue Shift
- Craig-Hallum initiates Dyadic International stock with Buy rating
- Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dyadic International Narrows Q2 Loss
- Earnings call transcript: Dyadic Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- Dyadic International prices $5.75 million public offering
- Dyadic International prices public offering of 6 million shares
- Dyadic International launches public offering of common stock
- Dyadic International receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price deficiency
- Dyadic rebrands as Applied BioSolutions to focus on commercial growth
- Dyadic International shareholders approve board proposals at annual meeting
- Dyadic appoints new president to drive growth
- Dyadic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Company Progress
- Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
0.98 1.09
년간 변동
0.71 2.20
- 이전 종가
- 0.99
- 시가
- 1.01
- Bid
- 1.07
- Ask
- 1.37
- 저가
- 0.98
- 고가
- 1.09
- 볼륨
- 341
- 일일 변동
- 8.08%
- 월 변동
- 17.58%
- 6개월 변동
- -21.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.90%
20 9월, 토요일