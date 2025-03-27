Währungen / DYAI
DYAI: Dyadic International Inc
1.05 USD 0.06 (6.06%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DYAI hat sich für heute um 6.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dyadic International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DYAI News
Tagesspanne
0.98 1.09
Jahresspanne
0.71 2.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.99
- Eröffnung
- 1.01
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Tief
- 0.98
- Hoch
- 1.09
- Volumen
- 293
- Tagesänderung
- 6.06%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -23.36%
- Jahresänderung
- 2.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K