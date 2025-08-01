通貨 / DOC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DOC: Healthpeak Properties Inc
18.58 USD 0.37 (2.03%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOCの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.12の安値と18.65の高値で取引されました。
Healthpeak Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOC News
- このBPアナリストが楽観的になる。月曜日のトップ5のアップグレード
- レイモンド・ジェームズ、ヘルスピークをアップグレード、ヘルスケア・リアルティをアンダーパフォームに格下げ
- Raymond James upgrades Healthpeak, downgrades Healthcare Realty to Underperform
- レイモンド・ジェームズ、ヘルスピーク・プロパティーズの株式評価を割安感から引き上げ
- Healthpeak Properties stock rating upgraded by Raymond James on valuation
- This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), BP (NYSE:BP)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- 2 Undervalued Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2025 and Hold for Decades
- Mizuho maintains Outperform rating on Healthpeak Properties stock
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy in September and Hold Forever
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 5 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Here's Why You Should Retain Welltower Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Healthpeak Properties stock hits 52-week low at 16.63 USD
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: MSCI, Charter Communications and Healthpeak Properties
- Healthpeak prices $500 million in senior unsecured notes due 2033
- Healthpeak (DOC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Healthpeak Properties updates federal income tax considerations in SEC filing
- These 3 CEOs Just Bought the Dip
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
1日のレンジ
18.12 18.65
1年のレンジ
16.63 23.26
- 以前の終値
- 18.21
- 始値
- 18.24
- 買値
- 18.58
- 買値
- 18.88
- 安値
- 18.12
- 高値
- 18.65
- 出来高
- 6.178 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.92%
- 1年の変化
- -19.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K