DOC: Healthpeak Properties Inc

18.58 USD 0.37 (2.03%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DOCの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.12の安値と18.65の高値で取引されました。

Healthpeak Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.12 18.65
1年のレンジ
16.63 23.26
以前の終値
18.21
始値
18.24
買値
18.58
買値
18.88
安値
18.12
高値
18.65
出来高
6.178 K
1日の変化
2.03%
1ヶ月の変化
3.97%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.92%
1年の変化
-19.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K