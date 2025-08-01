Währungen / DOC
DOC: Healthpeak Properties Inc
18.58 USD 0.37 (2.03%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DOC hat sich für heute um 2.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Healthpeak Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DOC News
Tagesspanne
18.12 18.65
Jahresspanne
16.63 23.26
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.21
- Eröffnung
- 18.24
- Bid
- 18.58
- Ask
- 18.88
- Tief
- 18.12
- Hoch
- 18.65
- Volumen
- 6.178 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.03%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.97%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.92%
- Jahresänderung
- -19.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K