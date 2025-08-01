QuotazioniSezioni
DOC: Healthpeak Properties Inc

18.47 USD 0.11 (0.59%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DOC ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.40 e ad un massimo di 18.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Healthpeak Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.40 18.68
Intervallo Annuale
16.63 23.26
Chiusura Precedente
18.58
Apertura
18.48
Bid
18.47
Ask
18.77
Minimo
18.40
Massimo
18.68
Volume
7.692 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.59%
Variazione Mensile
3.36%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.46%
Variazione Annuale
-19.49%
20 settembre, sabato