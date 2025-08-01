Valute / DOC
DOC: Healthpeak Properties Inc
18.47 USD 0.11 (0.59%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DOC ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.40 e ad un massimo di 18.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Healthpeak Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.40 18.68
Intervallo Annuale
16.63 23.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.58
- Apertura
- 18.48
- Bid
- 18.47
- Ask
- 18.77
- Minimo
- 18.40
- Massimo
- 18.68
- Volume
- 7.692 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.49%
20 settembre, sabato