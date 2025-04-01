通貨 / CUE
CUE: Cue Biopharma Inc
0.73 USD 0.01 (1.39%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CUEの今日の為替レートは、1.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.73の安値と0.77の高値で取引されました。
Cue Biopharma Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUE News
- Cue Biopharma at Cantor Conference: Strategic Focus on T-Cell Modulation
- Cue Biopharma stock initiated with Buy rating at Lucid Capital Markets
- Cue Biopharma earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Cue Biopharma reports promising results for HPV+ head and neck cancer drug
- Citizens JMP highlights key ASCO presentations
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) Business Update Call (Transcript)
- What's Going On With Cue Biopharma Shares Tuesday? - Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)
1日のレンジ
0.73 0.77
1年のレンジ
0.54 1.99
- 以前の終値
- 0.72
- 始値
- 0.73
- 買値
- 0.73
- 買値
- 1.03
- 安値
- 0.73
- 高値
- 0.77
- 出来高
- 102
- 1日の変化
- 1.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.12%
- 1年の変化
- -3.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K