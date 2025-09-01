通貨 / COM
COM: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF
28.38 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COMの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.36の安値と28.42の高値で取引されました。
Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
28.36 28.42
1年のレンジ
27.46 29.63
- 以前の終値
- 28.40
- 始値
- 28.42
- 買値
- 28.38
- 買値
- 28.68
- 安値
- 28.36
- 高値
- 28.42
- 出来高
- 47
- 1日の変化
- -0.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.50%
- 1年の変化
- -1.63%
