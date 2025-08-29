货币 / COM
COM: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF
28.40 USD 0.21 (0.73%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COM汇率已更改-0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点28.36和高点28.56进行交易。
关注Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
28.36 28.56
年范围
27.46 29.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.61
- 开盘价
- 28.56
- 卖价
- 28.40
- 买价
- 28.70
- 最低价
- 28.36
- 最高价
- 28.56
- 交易量
- 47
- 日变化
- -0.73%
- 月变化
- 0.67%
- 6个月变化
- -3.43%
- 年变化
- -1.56%
