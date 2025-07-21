通貨 / CNX
CNX: CNX Resources Corporation
31.03 USD 0.05 (0.16%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNXの今日の為替レートは、0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.37の安値と31.40の高値で取引されました。
CNX Resources Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
30.37 31.40
1年のレンジ
27.00 41.93
- 以前の終値
- 30.98
- 始値
- 30.93
- 買値
- 31.03
- 買値
- 31.33
- 安値
- 30.37
- 高値
- 31.40
- 出来高
- 2.972 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.05%
- 1年の変化
- -2.91%
