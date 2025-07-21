クォートセクション
通貨 / CNX
株に戻る

CNX: CNX Resources Corporation

31.03 USD 0.05 (0.16%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CNXの今日の為替レートは、0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.37の安値と31.40の高値で取引されました。

CNX Resources Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CNX News

1日のレンジ
30.37 31.40
1年のレンジ
27.00 41.93
以前の終値
30.98
始値
30.93
買値
31.03
買値
31.33
安値
30.37
高値
31.40
出来高
2.972 K
1日の変化
0.16%
1ヶ月の変化
7.33%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.05%
1年の変化
-2.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K