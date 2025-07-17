Currencies / CNX
CNX: CNX Resources Corporation
30.35 USD 0.27 (0.90%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNX exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.11 and at a high of 30.52.
Follow CNX Resources Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CNX News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in CNX Resources Stock?
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- Why CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- AppLovin To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- Cabot (CTRA) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Institutional Investors And A Contrarian Look At CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
- Here's Why CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) is a Strong Value Stock
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- Why CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Ormat Technologies Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Plains All American Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decrease Y/Y
- Constellation Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Energy Transfer Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Devon Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Production Guidance Raised
- Clearway Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Callinex Mines appoints veteran geologist Peter Dimmell to board
- CNX (CNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CNX Resources Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CNX Resources Q2 2025 presentation: 22nd consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow
- CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Longleaf Partners Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLGLX)
- Longleaf Partners Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLPFX)
- CNX Resources to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Daily Range
30.11 30.52
Year Range
27.00 41.93
- Previous Close
- 30.08
- Open
- 30.14
- Bid
- 30.35
- Ask
- 30.65
- Low
- 30.11
- High
- 30.52
- Volume
- 1.227 K
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 4.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.22%
- Year Change
- -5.04%
