CLM: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New
8.21 USD 0.09 (1.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLMの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.13の安値と8.21の高値で取引されました。
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.13 8.21
1年のレンジ
6.16 9.31
- 以前の終値
- 8.12
- 始値
- 8.13
- 買値
- 8.21
- 買値
- 8.51
- 安値
- 8.13
- 高値
- 8.21
- 出来高
- 1.043 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.35%
- 1年の変化
- 6.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K