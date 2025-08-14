Valute / CLM
CLM: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New
8.20 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLM ha avuto una variazione del -0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.18 e ad un massimo di 8.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CLM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.18 8.22
Intervallo Annuale
6.16 9.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.21
- Apertura
- 8.21
- Bid
- 8.20
- Ask
- 8.50
- Minimo
- 8.18
- Massimo
- 8.22
- Volume
- 1.175 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.77%
21 settembre, domenica