货币 / CLM
CLM: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New
8.12 USD 0.03 (0.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLM汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点8.10和高点8.15进行交易。
关注Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CLM新闻
日范围
8.10 8.15
年范围
6.16 9.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.09
- 开盘价
- 8.12
- 卖价
- 8.12
- 买价
- 8.42
- 最低价
- 8.10
- 最高价
- 8.15
- 交易量
- 1.404 K
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- 9.14%
- 年变化
- 5.73%
