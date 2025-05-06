通貨 / BRCC
BRCC: BRC Inc Class A
1.71 USD 0.04 (2.29%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRCCの今日の為替レートは、-2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.70の安値と1.79の高値で取引されました。
BRC Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BRCC News
- BRC Inc.、取締役会にメルビン・ランディスを任命し株式報酬を付与
- BRC Inc. appoints Melvin Landis to board of directors and grants equity awards
- ブラック・ライフル・コーヒー、飲料業界のベテラン、メル・ランディスを取締役に任命
- Black Rifle Coffee appoints beverage veteran Mel Landis to board
- ブラックライフルコーヒー2024年第2四半期：売上高横ばい、利益率大幅拡大
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2024 slides: Revenue flat, margins expand significantly
- BRC stock price target lowered to $2.50 by Telsey on mixed outlook
- Black Rifle (BRCC) Q2 Revenue Rises 6.5%
- BRC Inc. (BRCC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.5% despite margin pressure
- BRC Inc. earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- BRC Inc. stock outperforms coffee category with 32.4% growth, DA Davidson reiterates Buy
- BRC Inc. director Kadenacy buys $100k in shares
- Brc inc.: Hafer Evan buys $100k in shares
- BRC Inc. director Dickson buys $20,000 in shares
- BRC Inc. stock price target maintained at $2.50 by DA Davidson
- BRC Inc. stock offering raises $35 million for energy drink expansion
- BRC Inc. reaffirms annual financial guidance for 2025
- BRC Inc. launches public offering of class A common stock
- Black Rifle Coffee appoints veteran Matthew Amigh as new CFO
- brc inc. announces results of annual stockholder meeting
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Month - Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
1日のレンジ
1.70 1.79
1年のレンジ
1.19 3.59
- 以前の終値
- 1.75
- 始値
- 1.76
- 買値
- 1.71
- 買値
- 2.01
- 安値
- 1.70
- 高値
- 1.79
- 出来高
- 1.098 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.39%
- 1年の変化
- -50.15%
