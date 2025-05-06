クォートセクション
通貨 / BRCC
株に戻る

BRCC: BRC Inc Class A

1.71 USD 0.04 (2.29%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BRCCの今日の為替レートは、-2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.70の安値と1.79の高値で取引されました。

BRC Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BRCC News

1日のレンジ
1.70 1.79
1年のレンジ
1.19 3.59
以前の終値
1.75
始値
1.76
買値
1.71
買値
2.01
安値
1.70
高値
1.79
出来高
1.098 K
1日の変化
-2.29%
1ヶ月の変化
9.62%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.39%
1年の変化
-50.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K