QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BRCC
Tornare a Azioni

BRCC: BRC Inc Class A

1.65 USD 0.06 (3.51%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BRCC ha avuto una variazione del -3.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.62 e ad un massimo di 1.72.

Segui le dinamiche di BRC Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BRCC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.62 1.72
Intervallo Annuale
1.19 3.59
Chiusura Precedente
1.71
Apertura
1.72
Bid
1.65
Ask
1.95
Minimo
1.62
Massimo
1.72
Volume
1.364 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.51%
Variazione Mensile
5.77%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.29%
Variazione Annuale
-51.90%
21 settembre, domenica