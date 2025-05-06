Valute / BRCC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BRCC: BRC Inc Class A
1.65 USD 0.06 (3.51%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BRCC ha avuto una variazione del -3.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.62 e ad un massimo di 1.72.
Segui le dinamiche di BRC Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRCC News
- BRC Inc. nomina Melvin Landis nel consiglio di amministrazione e concede premi azionari
- BRC Inc. appoints Melvin Landis to board of directors and grants equity awards
- Black Rifle Coffee nomina il veterano del settore bevande Mel Landis nel CdA
- Black Rifle Coffee appoints beverage veteran Mel Landis to board
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2024: ricavi stabili, margini in forte espansione
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2024 slides: Revenue flat, margins expand significantly
- BRC stock price target lowered to $2.50 by Telsey on mixed outlook
- Black Rifle (BRCC) Q2 Revenue Rises 6.5%
- BRC Inc. (BRCC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.5% despite margin pressure
- BRC Inc. earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- BRC Inc. stock outperforms coffee category with 32.4% growth, DA Davidson reiterates Buy
- BRC Inc. director Kadenacy buys $100k in shares
- Brc inc.: Hafer Evan buys $100k in shares
- BRC Inc. director Dickson buys $20,000 in shares
- BRC Inc. stock price target maintained at $2.50 by DA Davidson
- BRC Inc. stock offering raises $35 million for energy drink expansion
- BRC Inc. reaffirms annual financial guidance for 2025
- BRC Inc. launches public offering of class A common stock
- Black Rifle Coffee appoints veteran Matthew Amigh as new CFO
- brc inc. announces results of annual stockholder meeting
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Month - Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.62 1.72
Intervallo Annuale
1.19 3.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.71
- Apertura
- 1.72
- Bid
- 1.65
- Ask
- 1.95
- Minimo
- 1.62
- Massimo
- 1.72
- Volume
- 1.364 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.90%
21 settembre, domenica