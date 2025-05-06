통화 / BRCC
BRCC: BRC Inc Class A
1.65 USD 0.06 (3.51%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BRCC 환율이 오늘 -3.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.62이고 고가는 1.72이었습니다.
BRC Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BRCC News
- BRC Inc., 멜빈 랜디스를 이사회에 임명하고 주식 보상 제공
- BRC Inc. appoints Melvin Landis to board of directors and grants equity awards
- 블랙 라이플 커피, 멜 랜디스를 이사회에 임명
- Black Rifle Coffee appoints beverage veteran Mel Landis to board
- 블랙 라이플 커피 2분기 실적 부진: 매출 정체, 마진 대폭 확대
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2024 slides: Revenue flat, margins expand significantly
- BRC stock price target lowered to $2.50 by Telsey on mixed outlook
- Black Rifle (BRCC) Q2 Revenue Rises 6.5%
- BRC Inc. (BRCC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Black Rifle Coffee Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.5% despite margin pressure
- BRC Inc. earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- BRC Inc. stock outperforms coffee category with 32.4% growth, DA Davidson reiterates Buy
- BRC Inc. director Kadenacy buys $100k in shares
- Brc inc.: Hafer Evan buys $100k in shares
- BRC Inc. director Dickson buys $20,000 in shares
- BRC Inc. stock price target maintained at $2.50 by DA Davidson
- BRC Inc. stock offering raises $35 million for energy drink expansion
- BRC Inc. reaffirms annual financial guidance for 2025
- BRC Inc. launches public offering of class A common stock
- Black Rifle Coffee appoints veteran Matthew Amigh as new CFO
- brc inc. announces results of annual stockholder meeting
일일 변동 비율
1.62 1.72
년간 변동
1.19 3.59
- 이전 종가
- 1.71
- 시가
- 1.72
- Bid
- 1.65
- Ask
- 1.95
- 저가
- 1.62
- 고가
- 1.72
- 볼륨
- 1.364 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.51%
- 월 변동
- 5.77%
- 6개월 변동
- -20.29%
- 년간 변동율
- -51.90%
20 9월, 토요일