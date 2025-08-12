クォートセクション
通貨 / BOIL
BOIL: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

28.23 USD 1.95 (6.46%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BOILの今日の為替レートは、-6.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.15の安値と29.92の高値で取引されました。

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gasダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.15 29.92
1年のレンジ
7.17 109.76
以前の終値
30.18
始値
29.82
買値
28.23
買値
28.53
安値
28.15
高値
29.92
出来高
9.950 K
1日の変化
-6.46%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.16%
6ヶ月の変化
-65.58%
1年の変化
145.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K