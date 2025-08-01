QuotesSections
BOIL
BOIL: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

30.54 USD 1.14 (3.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BOIL exchange rate has changed by 3.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.65 and at a high of 30.85.

Follow ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
29.65 30.85
Year Range
7.17 109.76
Previous Close
29.40
Open
29.81
Bid
30.54
Ask
30.84
Low
29.65
High
30.85
Volume
4.922 K
Daily Change
3.88%
Month Change
4.77%
6 Months Change
-62.76%
Year Change
165.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%