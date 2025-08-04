货币 / BOIL
BOIL: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
31.19 USD 0.43 (1.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BOIL汇率已更改1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点30.96和高点31.62进行交易。
关注ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOIL新闻
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- May World And Non-OPEC Oil Production
- OPEC+ Continues With Supply Hikes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- EXCLUSIVE: Beyond Oil unveils distribution agreement with Hungary’s Pilpel
- U.S. Natural Gas Climbs Above $3 As Rally Tests Supply Headwinds (NG1:COM)
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Zelensky-Putin Meeting Looks Unlikely
- Commodities: Jerome Powell Provides A Boost To Most Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Commodities: Fading Optimism Over Ukraine Ceasefire Pushes Oil Higher
- Natural Gas Price Dips As Oversupply Weighs On Prices (NYSEARCA:UNG)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Commodities: Sanctions Risk Eases Following Trump-Putin Summit
- Commodities: Oil Falls On Bearish Fundamentals, But Upside Risks Abound
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- BOIL: Look Elsewhere To Bet On U.S. Increasing Energy Exports
日范围
30.96 31.62
年范围
7.17 109.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.76
- 开盘价
- 31.61
- 卖价
- 31.19
- 买价
- 31.49
- 最低价
- 30.96
- 最高价
- 31.62
- 交易量
- 1.146 K
- 日变化
- 1.40%
- 月变化
- 7.00%
- 6个月变化
- -61.97%
- 年变化
- 170.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值