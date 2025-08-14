QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BOIL
Tornare a Azioni

BOIL: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

27.77 USD 0.46 (1.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BOIL ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.40 e ad un massimo di 28.22.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOIL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.40 28.22
Intervallo Annuale
7.17 109.76
Chiusura Precedente
28.23
Apertura
27.58
Bid
27.77
Ask
28.07
Minimo
27.40
Massimo
28.22
Volume
6.473 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.63%
Variazione Mensile
-4.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-66.14%
Variazione Annuale
141.27%
20 settembre, sabato