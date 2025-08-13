Währungen / BOIL
BOIL: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
28.23 USD 1.95 (6.46%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BOIL hat sich für heute um -6.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
28.15 29.92
Jahresspanne
7.17 109.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 30.18
- Eröffnung
- 29.82
- Bid
- 28.23
- Ask
- 28.53
- Tief
- 28.15
- Hoch
- 29.92
- Volumen
- 9.950 K
- Tagesänderung
- -6.46%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -65.58%
- Jahresänderung
- 145.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K