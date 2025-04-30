通貨 / BLFY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BLFY: Blue Foundry Bancorp
9.68 USD 0.37 (3.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLFYの今日の為替レートは、3.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.36の安値と9.68の高値で取引されました。
Blue Foundry Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLFY News
- All You Need to Know About Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Blue Foundry (BLFY) Q2 Revenue Up 132%
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Blue Foundry Bancorp Q2 2025 reports narrower EPS loss
- Blue Foundry (BLFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Blue Foundry Bancorp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Blue Foundry Bancorp launches sixth stock buyback program for 5% of shares
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) director Lang sells $39,566 in stock
- Blue Foundry Bancorp holds annual shareholder meeting
- Blue Foundry Bancorp reports narrower Q1 loss, stock falls
1日のレンジ
9.36 9.68
1年のレンジ
8.24 11.39
- 以前の終値
- 9.31
- 始値
- 9.42
- 買値
- 9.68
- 買値
- 9.98
- 安値
- 9.36
- 高値
- 9.68
- 出来高
- 115
- 1日の変化
- 3.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.26%
- 1年の変化
- -7.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K