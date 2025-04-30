Divisas / BLFY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BLFY: Blue Foundry Bancorp
9.31 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BLFY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Blue Foundry Bancorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLFY News
- All You Need to Know About Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Blue Foundry (BLFY) Q2 Revenue Up 132%
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Blue Foundry Bancorp Q2 2025 reports narrower EPS loss
- Blue Foundry (BLFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Blue Foundry Bancorp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Blue Foundry Bancorp launches sixth stock buyback program for 5% of shares
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) director Lang sells $39,566 in stock
- Blue Foundry Bancorp holds annual shareholder meeting
- Blue Foundry Bancorp reports narrower Q1 loss, stock falls
Rango diario
9.31 9.70
Rango anual
8.24 11.39
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.32
- Open
- 9.40
- Bid
- 9.31
- Ask
- 9.61
- Low
- 9.31
- High
- 9.70
- Volumen
- 98
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.20%
- Cambio anual
- -11.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B