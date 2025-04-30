통화 / BLFY
BLFY: Blue Foundry Bancorp
9.12 USD 0.56 (5.79%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLFY 환율이 오늘 -5.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.05이고 고가는 9.68이었습니다.
Blue Foundry Bancorp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.05 9.68
년간 변동
8.24 11.39
- 이전 종가
- 9.68
- 시가
- 9.68
- Bid
- 9.12
- Ask
- 9.42
- 저가
- 9.05
- 고가
- 9.68
- 볼륨
- 414
- 일일 변동
- -5.79%
- 월 변동
- -0.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.11%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.23%
20 9월, 토요일