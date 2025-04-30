QuotazioniSezioni
BLFY: Blue Foundry Bancorp

9.12 USD 0.56 (5.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLFY ha avuto una variazione del -5.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.05 e ad un massimo di 9.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Blue Foundry Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.05 9.68
Intervallo Annuale
8.24 11.39
Chiusura Precedente
9.68
Apertura
9.68
Bid
9.12
Ask
9.42
Minimo
9.05
Massimo
9.68
Volume
414
Variazione giornaliera
-5.79%
Variazione Mensile
-0.98%
Variazione Semestrale
0.11%
Variazione Annuale
-13.23%
