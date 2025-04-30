Valute / BLFY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BLFY: Blue Foundry Bancorp
9.12 USD 0.56 (5.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLFY ha avuto una variazione del -5.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.05 e ad un massimo di 9.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Blue Foundry Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLFY News
- All You Need to Know About Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Blue Foundry (BLFY) Q2 Revenue Up 132%
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Blue Foundry Bancorp Q2 2025 reports narrower EPS loss
- Blue Foundry (BLFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Blue Foundry Bancorp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Blue Foundry Bancorp launches sixth stock buyback program for 5% of shares
- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) director Lang sells $39,566 in stock
- Blue Foundry Bancorp holds annual shareholder meeting
- Blue Foundry Bancorp reports narrower Q1 loss, stock falls
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.05 9.68
Intervallo Annuale
8.24 11.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.68
- Apertura
- 9.68
- Bid
- 9.12
- Ask
- 9.42
- Minimo
- 9.05
- Massimo
- 9.68
- Volume
- 414
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.23%
21 settembre, domenica