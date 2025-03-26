クォートセクション
通貨 / BAB
BAB: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

27.22 USD 0.13 (0.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BABの今日の為替レートは、-0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.17の安値と27.27の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.17 27.27
1年のレンジ
25.60 27.80
以前の終値
27.35
始値
27.20
買値
27.22
買値
27.52
安値
27.17
高値
27.27
出来高
90
1日の変化
-0.48%
1ヶ月の変化
2.22%
6ヶ月の変化
1.68%
1年の変化
-1.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K