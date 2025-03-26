通貨 / BAB
BAB: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
27.22 USD 0.13 (0.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BABの今日の為替レートは、-0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.17の安値と27.27の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BAB News
1日のレンジ
27.17 27.27
1年のレンジ
25.60 27.80
- 以前の終値
- 27.35
- 始値
- 27.20
- 買値
- 27.22
- 買値
- 27.52
- 安値
- 27.17
- 高値
- 27.27
- 出来高
- 90
- 1日の変化
- -0.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.68%
- 1年の変化
- -1.66%
