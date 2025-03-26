Currencies / BAB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BAB: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
27.41 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BAB exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.27 and at a high of 27.44.
Follow Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAB News
- London stocks rise as investors assess corporate earnings, await US inflation data
- RBC sees Babcock riding £16 bln shipbuilding pipeline, nuclear upside ahead
- London stocks edge higher led by industrials, banks; US jobs data in focus
- London stocks rebound led by mining and healthcare after worst day in five months
- BAB: Perfectly Sensible, The Execution Doesn't Work (NYSEARCA:BAB)
- UK shares dip as banks weigh
- Babcock International appoints Aedamar Comiskey to board
- JPM’s Perry sees buying opportunity in German defense stocks after selloff
- Babcock rises as RBC initiates at Outperform on turnaround, capital strength
- Babcock International stock initiated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Babcock launches £200 million share buyback programme
- Babcock posts strong FY25 results, upgrades medium-term guidance
- Babcock stock falls after removal from Bofa’s ’SMID Cap Europe Best Ideas List’
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Babcock stock to hold despite raising price target
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Babcock to “hold” despite strong FY25 results
- European stocks edge higher as Middle East ceasefire holds; Powell in spotlight
- Babcock profit up 51%, sets £200 mln buyback on higher nuclear, marine revenue
- Babcock stock rises on positive JPMorgan outlook
- JPMorgan maintains Babcock stock rating ahead of results
- J.P. Morgan lifts targets on European defense stocks amid spending push
- JPMorgan lifts Babcock stock target to GBP11.00, keeps overweight
- Babcock outlines growth for Cavendish Nuclear unit
- British stocks notch strongest session since 2022 on hopes for tariff negotiations
- Babcock shares climb after bagging £1.6 billion British army contract
Daily Range
27.27 27.44
Year Range
25.60 27.80
- Previous Close
- 27.40
- Open
- 27.30
- Bid
- 27.41
- Ask
- 27.71
- Low
- 27.27
- High
- 27.44
- Volume
- 184
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.39%
- Year Change
- -0.98%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev