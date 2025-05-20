Divisas / BAB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BAB: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
27.35 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BAB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAB News
- La Bolsa de Londres baja un 0,15 % ante el estancamiento del PIB británico
- La Bolsa de Londres sube un 0,78 % aupada por el sector de la defensa
- London stocks rise as investors assess corporate earnings, await US inflation data
- RBC sees Babcock riding £16 bln shipbuilding pipeline, nuclear upside ahead
- London stocks edge higher led by industrials, banks; US jobs data in focus
- London stocks rebound led by mining and healthcare after worst day in five months
- BAB: Perfectly Sensible, The Execution Doesn't Work (NYSEARCA:BAB)
- UK shares dip as banks weigh
- Babcock International appoints Aedamar Comiskey to board
- JPM’s Perry sees buying opportunity in German defense stocks after selloff
- Babcock rises as RBC initiates at Outperform on turnaround, capital strength
- Babcock International stock initiated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Babcock launches £200 million share buyback programme
- Babcock posts strong FY25 results, upgrades medium-term guidance
- Babcock stock falls after removal from Bofa’s ’SMID Cap Europe Best Ideas List’
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Babcock stock to hold despite raising price target
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Babcock to “hold” despite strong FY25 results
- European stocks edge higher as Middle East ceasefire holds; Powell in spotlight
- Babcock profit up 51%, sets £200 mln buyback on higher nuclear, marine revenue
- Babcock stock rises on positive JPMorgan outlook
- JPMorgan maintains Babcock stock rating ahead of results
- J.P. Morgan lifts targets on European defense stocks amid spending push
- JPMorgan lifts Babcock stock target to GBP11.00, keeps overweight
- Babcock outlines growth for Cavendish Nuclear unit
Rango diario
27.30 27.50
Rango anual
25.60 27.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.41
- Open
- 27.42
- Bid
- 27.35
- Ask
- 27.65
- Low
- 27.30
- High
- 27.50
- Volumen
- 153
- Cambio diario
- -0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.17%
- Cambio anual
- -1.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B