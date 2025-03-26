QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BAB
Tornare a Azioni

BAB: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

27.23 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BAB ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.15 e ad un massimo di 27.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.15 27.25
Intervallo Annuale
25.60 27.80
Chiusura Precedente
27.22
Apertura
27.19
Bid
27.23
Ask
27.53
Minimo
27.15
Massimo
27.25
Volume
146
Variazione giornaliera
0.04%
Variazione Mensile
2.25%
Variazione Semestrale
1.72%
Variazione Annuale
-1.63%
21 settembre, domenica