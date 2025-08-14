通貨 / AROC
AROC: Archrock Inc
24.46 USD 0.63 (2.64%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AROCの今日の為替レートは、2.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.91の安値と24.54の高値で取引されました。
Archrock Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
23.91 24.54
1年のレンジ
19.73 30.45
- 以前の終値
- 23.83
- 始値
- 24.16
- 買値
- 24.46
- 買値
- 24.76
- 安値
- 23.91
- 高値
- 24.54
- 出来高
- 2.686 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.93%
- 1年の変化
- 20.55%
