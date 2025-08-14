クォートセクション
通貨 / AROC
株に戻る

AROC: Archrock Inc

24.46 USD 0.63 (2.64%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AROCの今日の為替レートは、2.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.91の安値と24.54の高値で取引されました。

Archrock Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AROC News

1日のレンジ
23.91 24.54
1年のレンジ
19.73 30.45
以前の終値
23.83
始値
24.16
買値
24.46
買値
24.76
安値
23.91
高値
24.54
出来高
2.686 K
1日の変化
2.64%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.61%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.93%
1年の変化
20.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K