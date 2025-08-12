Divisas / AROC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AROC: Archrock Inc
23.83 USD 0.20 (0.83%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AROC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 23.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Archrock Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AROC News
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Is Trending Stock Archrock, Inc. (AROC) a Buy Now?
- Here's Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Chips to Compression: Why NVDA Investors Shouldn't Overlook AROC
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Wells Fargo starts Archrock with bullish rating, sees 20% return on US gas growth
- Archrock, Inc. (AROC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Archrock (NYSE:AROC), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Wells Fargo initiates Archrock stock with Overweight rating on natural gas growth
- Equinor Hits Dry Patch at Barents Sea's Deimos Exploration Well
- Phillips 66 Begins Phased Closure of LA Refinery in 2025
- ExxonMobil Flags Coal Comeback as Threat to Net-Zero Goals
- Here's Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a Strong Value Stock
- Archrock: Politics Still Rules Future Prospects (NYSE:AROC)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Archrock Inc. (AROC) Could Surge 29.6%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Core Laboratories: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding On
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Archrock Inc. (AROC)
- Wall Street Analysts See Archrock Inc. (AROC) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Archrock SVP Thode sells $235,400 in stock
- Archrock adds dual listing on NYSE Texas exchange
Rango diario
23.61 24.24
Rango anual
19.73 30.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.03
- Open
- 24.06
- Bid
- 23.83
- Ask
- 24.13
- Low
- 23.61
- High
- 24.24
- Volumen
- 1.875 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.83%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.32%
- Cambio anual
- 17.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B