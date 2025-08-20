Valute / AROC
AROC: Archrock Inc
24.10 USD 0.36 (1.47%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AROC ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.93 e ad un massimo di 24.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Archrock Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AROC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.93 24.73
Intervallo Annuale
19.73 30.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.46
- Apertura
- 24.66
- Bid
- 24.10
- Ask
- 24.40
- Minimo
- 23.93
- Massimo
- 24.73
- Volume
- 2.671 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.78%
20 settembre, sabato